Operation Santa finds a new building to help more families

Operation Santa Wakulla has found a new building to store donations after nearly a year of searching.

The new location at 11 Mimosa Street was donated by a community member.

The nonprofit sponsors Wakulla County children in need, ensuring they have Christmas gifts.

Broadcast transcript:

After years of helping Wakulla County, it was time for the nonprofit Operation Santa to get some help in return. I'm Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville. After months of searching for a place to store their donations, they have found a new home.

Back in January, Operation Santa Wakulla was in search of a new place to store their items. Almost a year later, they have moved into their new location. The group sponsors Wakulla County children in need by making sure they have gifts to open on Christmas.

William Stoffel helps with the organization and says it's all about spreading the holiday cheer. "It's all about the kids and Wakulla County is a huge county. We've gone through a lot of things, but to make sure every one of these children has a Christmas morning is our number one priority."

Businesses and people in the community can donate or sponsor a family. In January, they had to move out of their old space and after several months, a member of the community gave them this space located on 11 Mimosa Street. Having a space helps them keep the organization open and growing.

Crissy Cornelius helps with Operation Santa Wakulla and says they want to continue to pay it forward. "I was helped about 15 years ago and it made me want to do it so other people feel as good as it made me feel."

They're still hoping to expand the space so they can have more room to store items. Stoffel says their organization and volunteers work hard to keep it going because they want to be there for children in Wakulla County. "That's what drives me to do it every day."

They're accepting applications now until November 9th. If you want to sponsor a family or donate, come over to the office and see them.

