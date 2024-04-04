One Week Boutique helping families with inflation from Tallahassee to Crawfordville

The Consumer Price Index says Inflation has increased the cost of clothing up 13 percent since May of 2020.

That increase in cost is affecting families across the Big Bend, including Wakulla County.

Watch the video to see how the One Week Boutique is helping families from Tallahassee and Crawfordville.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I love the fact that we can bring in these items at low prices and that I can help out other parents as well.”

Victoria McCormick is a consignor at the One Week Boutique, where they sell gently used items like clothing, toys, and essentials for families at low prices.

She loves helping the families save money and find good stuff

“It’s amazing when you’re running a cash register and someone’s like oh my god I found this for this price, it just makes you feel so good inside.”

Victoria is from Crawfordville and wants people there to know about the items this safe offers since the consignment store they used to have closed.

“We make sure they are getting what they’re worth so I think this is a great way for people in Wakulla County to come and save some money.”

It’s a sustainable way to buy items at a much lower cost.

Sherrell Cork The sales manager for One Week Boutique says the sale gives them an affordable option that’s all in one place.

“With prices skyrocketing every single year, this is one place they know they can count on to get those reduced pricing of all the things they need.”

Consignors from Wakulla County and around the Big Bend are participating in the sale.

Wakulla Giving Hands and other nonprofits will be able to take left over items and donate them to neighbors in need

Helping her neighbors is why Victoria says she loves doing it each year

“I just love helping people.”

