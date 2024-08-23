Newly elected Superintendent and School Board Members discuss their plans

A Superintendent and two school board members have just been elected to serve Wakulla County

They talk about teacher pay, filling positions and communication with the community

Watch the video to hear from all three of them about what they hope to accomplish during their terms.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Richard Myhre began teaching in 2003, then served in the military for five years and has been involved with education on a district and state level ever since.

Now, he's preparing to lead as superintendent of Wakulla County Schools.

“I think being present in the community is certainly something that’s important and not just during the election cycle.”

While being visible in the community is important, Myhre also recognizes the importance of listening to feedback from parents and faculty.

“You have to make yourself available in different places you have to meet people where they are that could be at Publix, the rec park or a football game.”

Angie Nichols was elected on the School Board District 2 after teacher for 22 years.

Sixteen of those years were spent in Wakulla County schools.

“I actually had to leave because of the issues with salary and insurance being so high.”

After seeing other educators leave the district for the same reasons, she’s making it a priority to retain them.

“I’m definitely going to continue advocating for our support staff and teachers to get the salary up where it needs to be.”

Josh Brown has served in the School Board District 4 seat since 2020.

During Florida's Primary, he was re-elected.

He’s also prioritizing increasing teacher pay.

“I’m glad now that I’m going to get to be apart of that because for the last few years that’s been really difficult for us and I’d like to be there when we’re able to do that for them.”

And when it comes to filling open positions in the district, Myhre says most are filled

“Right now 99% of our positions are filled and many of those positions just opened with recent resignations or with the growth that we’re experiencing.”

On September 9th, the school board will be having a final public meeting to talk about the 2024 through 25 budget.