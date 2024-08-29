New Wakulla County Commissioner for District 3 shares her plans for the county

The Florida Primary Election determined local Wakulla County races.

Valerie Russel has been elected for Wakulla County Commissioner District 3.

Watch the video to hear about her goals while she's on the Commission.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

RUSSEL: “It’s a new experience but I’m extremely excited to serve Wakulla County.”

Prior to this Valerie Russel has been a local nurse practitioner for several years.

KENZIE KRUEGER: “What are your goals now that you’ve been elected?”

“Number one ensure our emergency personnel is all taken care of, as far as any resources that may need.”

Russel says she will try to retain them. She also wants neighbors to feel heard.

“I want to serve in a way that ensures every citizen knows they’re going to be heard and respected. I want them to understand that they can approach their elected officials whether we agree and we need to be able to have that discussion.”

Lastly, bringing higher paying jobs to the county.

“It would be wonderful if our children and grandchildren go to school here and actually get a job here locally to support their families “

Russel won by 4,694 votes against Mike Kemp who had 4,432 votes.

I spoke to Kemp after the election while he was putting away campaign signs.

“Voter turnout was low so I was surprised I always thought it was a close race.”

Kemp says regardless of the election results, he will continue to support the county.

KEMP: “Whether you voted for me or not, That’s ok, exercise your right to vote but nobody’s gonna out work me nobody you’re not going to do it I work for this community because I love, it I’m not going nowhere.”

Kemp served as County Commissioner for one four year term. Now he’s preparing to send things off to Russel.

“I’ll do anything I can do to help her because it’s not about her it’s about Wakulla County and that’s what people need to know.”

Russel is set to step into her role as Wakulla County Commissioner in November and she’s eager to get started.

RUSSEL: “The current board and county staff, I feel like they’re all working really hard and I want to build on that foundation.”

The next County Commission meeting is on September 3rd.

