New roundabout planned for one Wakulla County intersection; see where it's going

A roundabout is planned for the intersection of Songbird Avenue and Wakulla Arran Road.

A right of way turn lane will also be installed northbound on Songbird Avenue leading onto Crawfordville Highway.

Watch the video to see where the construction stands and why it's needed.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"When it's done, it should help improve the traffic flow in the area." Contractor, Rusty Pigott owns of Pigott Asphalt.

He's talking about a roundabout planned for the intersection of Songbird Avenue and Wakulla Arran Road. It's a new approach that he says will, "make the intersection much safer for the modern public section much safer for the public."

Plans show a right of way turn lane will also be installed northbound on Songbird Avenue leading onto Crawfordville Highway.

It'll also help handle more traffic as more people move to the area. The U.S. Census shows Wakulla County's population has grown from 30,776 in 2010 to 35,178 in 2022.

I asked Somer Pell, the Administrator of Community Development for Wakulla County, why this project is needed.

"Roundabouts at intersections, improve the safety of the traffic by slowing traffic down and prevent traffic from stopping at like red light traditional red lights do."

Leaders with the project say it'll take 120 calendar days to complete. Neighbors will be notified if there are delays.

Starting March 14 there will be road closures when construction begins. To help with traffic while the roads are closed, Pigott says they will have signs to help direct drivers.

“There will also be detours on Wakulla Arran Road so there won’t be any traffic stops the traffic will be able to keep flowing while we’re working.”

For now, roads will remain the same until the construction begins. There will be a public information meeting where neighbors can discuss the project with county leaders Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Wakulla County Community Center room 318.

