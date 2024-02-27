New leadership program coming to Wakulla County; see how to get involved

For the first time, Leadership Wakulla is getting ready to kick off.

It aims to empower future leaders who can have a positive impact on the community.

Watch the video to find out how to get involved.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“For us it’s a way for us to give back.”

This is Amy Geiger

She’s the market president for Capital City Bank here in Crawfordville.

She has also served as the President for The Chamber of Commerce in the past.

Now she's launching a new idea.

It's called Leadership Wakulla.

The goal? "We all know there's issues that need to be solved and we want these folks to be part of the solution."

It’ll be a group that helps empower future leaders in our community.

“We really want to cultivate these leaders, and really focus on the community by talking about some of the challenges that we’re facing and the assets that we have."

It's an idea Heather Bryan says could help leaders like herself. She's The Executive Director for the Chamber of Commerce.

“As somebody who has grown up here and gone to high school here and now I am raising my family here, having this opportunity for people 22 and up to learn and understand our community is such a great accomplishment and I am very excited about it.”

Here's what you need to know:

They are looking for diverse groups.

It doesn’t matter how long you’ve lived here, as long as you’re committed to making a difference in Wakulla County

The cost of the program is $750 for Chamber Members.

It's $850 for non members.

You must be at least 22 years old to apply.

It starts in August of this year and goes until May of next year.

“It is so rewarding to know that here in Wakulla County that we’re about to launch something that will totally change some peoples lives.”

Interested in getting involved with Leadership Wakulla? The deadline to apply is April 19th.

