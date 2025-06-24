New Greenhouse at Gulf Specimen Lab shows how algae can help clean water

PANACEA, Fla. (WTXL) — After more than three years of planning and construction, a new greenhouse at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is now helping filter water and teach visitors about protecting Florida’s coast.



The new greenhouse uses algae to naturally filter and clean water at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab.

The project was funded in part by a DEP grant aimed at protecting Florida’s waterways.

Watch the video to learn how this project is teaching local students the value of clean water.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Panacea, the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab is known for inspiring generations through hands-on marine science. Now, its latest addition, a greenhouse full of algae, is filtering water and helping students visualize why clean water matters.

“We’ve been working on it for over three years. From designing the system to building the greenhouse, to the actual skeletal frame of it, to actually putting the tanks in that will filter and clean the water,” said Cypress Rudloe, who helps run the lab with his father, Jack.

The greenhouse was funded in part by Florida’s Department of Environmental Protection through an innovative technologies grant.

“One of the things that we partnered with is DEP in their innovative technologies grant, and if you look at their mission, it’s to protect waterways,” Rudloe explained. “And one of the things I really want is a very live demonstration of how important the quality of the water is to the marine life when these kids come through.”

Inside the greenhouse are tanks of algae, nature’s water filters that clean the water before it’s cycled back to tanks and the local environment. Rudloe says having something visual and hands-on helps kids understand the bigger picture.

“I think having something very visual like this will help tell that story because the water is flat, you know, the foundation for all the large fish and crabs. This is gonna be a really great teaching tool to teach about the importance of water quality in Florida,” he said.

You can visit the greenhouse as part of a public tour. More information is available at Gulf Specimen Marine Lab’s website .

