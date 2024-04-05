NEW DETAILS: Wakulla County leaders update drivers on Crawfordville Highway expansion

Leaders in Wakulla County are updating drivers on an ongoing road project.

Traffic shifts are coming soon, but a date has not yet been announced.

Read the news release below for an update.

WAKULLA CO. BOCC NEWS RELEASE:

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) provided the following update regarding the expansion of Crawfordville Highway:

SR 267 (Bloxham Cuttoff Road) Update: Signalization improvements are ongoing. Temporary roadway construction is complete, with safety barriers being installed this week. Traffic shifts are coming soon; the date is to be announced.

Traffic Note: No lane closures are currently scheduled. Traffic on Crawfordville Highway has been shifted to the newly constructed left roadway from just south of East Ivan Road to just south of Woodrich Road. The speed limit, beginning just south of Woodrich Road and continuing through the end of the project north of S.R. 267, has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph.

Drivers should continue to expect intermittent nighttime lane restrictions. Access to residences and businesses will be maintained at all times. All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Please use caution and slow down when driving through the construction zone, especially at night, and watch for crews and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

If you have any questions or would like additional information regarding this project, please call the Florida Department of Transportation District 3 Office at (850) 330-1205.

