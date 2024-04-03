"Never forget:" Wakulla Co. ceremony honors law enforcement officers, staff who died in line of duty

Law enforcement officers and staff who died in the line of duty were honored in Wakulla County Wednesday.

Wardens and staff members from various institutions joined the friends and family of fallen FDC members.

Watch the video above to hear from Secretary Ricky Dixon as he remembers the sacrifices that have been made.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Remembering 104 Officers and staff who lost their lives on duty while serving the Florida Correctional System. I’m Kenzie Krueger here at the Wakulla Correctional Institution where loved ones and law enforcement from all over Florida remembered these fallen heroes.

“It’s one of the most important things we do to never forget the sacrifices made by the officers and by their families.” Secretary Ricky Dixon for Florida Department of Corrections or FDC, told me it’s personal for him because, “I’ve lived it, I’ve been doing this for 28 years and a lot of these people on the wall I knew personally and I knew their families so it’s a very personal thing to know so many of these people over several decades now that have lost their lives in the line of duty in this profession.”

The ceremony was held Wednesday morning at Wakulla Correctional Institution where families, members from FDC and Secretary Dixon paid tribute to those correctional officers and employees who lost their lives on duty.

Secretary Dixon says this is a reminder of the sacrifices officers make everyday, “not only by keeping people behind the fence that should be behind the fence but preparing them for successful release so they don’t victimize others.”

Sacrifices that many in this career have faced, one of those people is Lieutenant Adam Floyd from Madison Correctional Institution who died in the line of duty.

Warden Amelia Hill with Madison Correctional Institution paid tribute to him along with his family.

“We’re just so honored that we were able to honor him today.”

The ceremony honored individuals who died recently and decades ago, Secretary Dixon says they’ll always be remembered. “Our hearts break for them we’re always here and we don’t forget.”

As a mark of respect the names of each person will be engraved here on this fallen officer memorial.