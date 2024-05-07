Neighbors react to the Wakulla Gardens Septic-to-Sewer project

The Wakulla Gardens Septic-to-Sewer project is coming along

They are working on phase 3 and 4 of the Wakulla Gardens neighborhood portion

Watch the video to hear what people who live their think about it

Broadcast Transcript:

"I'm excited, it's been a long time coming."

Dawn Graham lives in the neighborhood.

She's talking about the Wakulla Gardens Septic-to-Sewer project.

The county says this project is part of a program to remove all wastewater discharges from running off into the Wakulla Springs Basin.

It will connect hundreds of homes to the sewer and the the dirt roads will be switched to pavement.

"Some folks like it and some don't because there's a cost factor now."

The price she's talking about is when people connect to the sewer.

Neighbors living in Wakulla Gardens will be charged $40.02 for the first 2,000 gallons and $6.02 for additional 1,000 gallons

This change began April 1st.

Some neighbors tell me that they're worried about their yards getting torn up.

One woman messaged me stating in quote,

"I now have erosion issues under my fences, my landscaping has been destroyed in several areas, with hurricane season approaching I'm greatly concerned about the possibility of worse flooding in my home."

I reached out to the county about this concern.

They sent me an agreement that was given to neighbors affected by the project.

In that document, it says in part in order to do this project, quote:

"The County agrees to use all due care while on the Property and will cover the disturbed areas with dirt."

That agreement also says:

"The Owner agrees to be responsible for any property restoration after the completion of work."

That includes "seeding or resodding, any replantings, and restoration of any other disturbed surfaces such as driveways and sidewalks."

Joan Dalton has lived in here for over 17 years.

"Actually I don't have a complaint they were more than willing to work with me, I talked to them it's a mutual thing I respect what they're doing and they respected my yard."

Right now there's some work being done on the roads and yards here in Wakulla gardens

But Graham says she's ready for new roads.

"It was dirt just like you see so I can't open my windows during the summertime because of the dust so I'm really excited about getting this project done and having them start paving."

She says she's looking forward to seeing how the new sewer system works for them.

"We had a septic tank so I'm excited to see what this is gonna bring and how it's gonna be different or the same."

There will be a public meeting May 14th with the County to discuss next steps for the project. The meeting is at 6:30 P.M. at the Wakulla Community Center.

