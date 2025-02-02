Neighbors rally to raise money for 9-year-old Crawfordville hit-and-run victim

Neighbors are working together to raise money for the family of a 9-year-old hit-and-run victim from Crawfordville.

Dozens of families turned out for a Dodgeball Tournament fundraiser to help ease travel and medical expenses.

Watch the video to hear the community's messages to the young boy still recovering from terrible injuries.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Support Sawyer— a mission for many in Wakulla County after one of their own was terribly injured in a hit-and-run crash in January. I'm Kenya Cardonne in the Crawfordville neighborhood, where the community is getting creative with ways to help this 9-year-old and his family recover from the tragic incident.

Casey Grove, Neighbor - "Just keep getting strong, buddy."

Heather Sanders, Neighbor - "Get well soon. We can't wait to see you back at school."

Messages from home to Sawyer Crawley, a Wakulla County boy who was badly hurt during a hit-and-run crash we first told you about in January.

Grove - "It was pretty tremendous. He goes to a local school here, obviously. So, he was known by several people."

While the driver was later found, that hasn't put a stop to the heartbreak the Crawley family and their neighbors have been feeling.

Tim Camper, Neighbor - "Something like this-- it hits home when you have a little kid or even an adult in our community get damaged to an extent to where he can't do the things that they need to do in life."

It's sparked a series of fundraising efforts in this community, including a Dodgeball Tournament put on by the Wakulla United Futbol Club Saturday night.

Grove - "He has a long road ahead of him, and financially, you know, parents not being able to work, and being able to have to be there with him and be able to take care of him and be with him through his rehab and all the other things— it's just a big thing to be able to try to help, support."

A heartwarming amount of support at that. Families filled the community center gym for several rounds of dodgeball. Money from each $10 tournament ticket will go straight to the Crawley family.

Camper - "I hope it lets them understand that the community is behind them."

In a statement to ABC 27 Saturday, Sawyer's mom Kaitlyn says, "The community has gone above and beyond in more ways than I could ever imagine. We will never be able to say thank you enough for everything they have done during this difficult time and the support we continue to receive."

Videos show Sawyer making lots of progress in his recovery.. and neighbors want him to know he's not alone in this journey.

Sanders - "I hope it brings Sawyer some happiness to see everybody playing together. Maybe next time we do this, he'll be playing with us."

This is just one of several fundraisers in the works for the Crawley family. A cookout fundraiser will take place at Tallahassee Harley-Davidson on Saturday, February 22nd. In Crawfordville, Kenya Cardonne ABC 27.

