Neighbors promote more voter turnout in Wakulla County before primary election

The Florida Primary Election is on Tuesday, August 20th, but early voting is happening now.

In past years there’s been about a 40 percent voter turnout in Wakulla County for these elections.

Watch the video to see how groups are encouraging others to vote while there’s still time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re trying to get those numbers up, we’re putting it out on every outlet that we can possibly put it out on.”

The Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan says if the numbers stay how they are now, he expects there will be 45% voter turnout again this primary election.

“Roughly that’s gonna be somewhere between 10,000 to 10,500 people showing up it’s still a low number.

The election on Tuesday will determine local candidates in the county.

“It’s more important now than ever for one hour for all of these candidates to to be able to get their people out to obviously with only 10,500 people potentially cast in a ballot that is very few.”

There are 23,000 registered voters in Wakulla County.

Morgan and poll workers are hoping more voters will show up in the next few days.

“Your vote counts, it matters.”

It’s Preston Colangelo’s fifth year being a poll worker. He says this is an opportunity for people to use their voice.

“If you don’t like something and you don’t vote, you have no right to complain.”

Morgan says right now they’re averaging about 400 votes a day and hopes those numbers get in the upcoming days.

“Hopefully those numbers will pick up we’re on day six so we’ve only got two more days after today to early vote so it’s important for people to come out and vote.”

Early voting ends on the 17th and the Florida Primary Election is on Tuesday.

