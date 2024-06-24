Neighbors navigate increased cost of living in Wakulla County

The average rent in Crawfordville has increased by 17% in the past year and 12% in the past month according to Zumper.

Neighbors In Wakulla County say they’re feeling the effects.

Watch the video to see how some neighbors are navigating the increased cost of living.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I always try to check the market just to see what’s out there and to see if it’s going down or not and it’s still going up.”

Michelle Anderson is a mom and business owner from Tallahassee.

After prices started rising there she moved her family to Crawfordville, but after prices went up again she had to relocate to Midway.

“When you think about all the other expenses you have it’s hard to make the rent then you have utilities.”

The Average home price in Wakulla county is $338,100 and in Tallahassee it’s $249,000

Wakulla County is 7% lower than the US average cost of living according to BestPlaces.net

Although this data shows Wakulla County is more affordable than some areas, I spoke to Robert Pilkington with Coast and Country Realty

Have you seen home prices in Wakulla County going up?

“With supply and demand and the lower amount of rentals available the price continues to go up.”

After selling homes in Wakulla County and surrounding areas he’s noticed rising costs and interest rates contributing to rentals being harder to find.

“When there’s more people selling houses for higher they’re not willing to hold onto them for rentals they’d rather sell them and get the big money than to hang onto them for rental properties.”

He recommends renters try to purchase a home to gain profit in the long run.

But purchasing a home is not always an option for everyone. As far as Anderson, she's saving up to purchase a home in Crawfordville.

