Neighbors in Wakulla Gardens raise flooding concerns; county surveying the area for issues

Flooding is a concern for neighbors in who live in Magnolia Gardens and Wakulla Gardens Subdivisions.

Wakulla County has sent out a survey to neighbors in the area to see how widespread the issue is.

Watch the video above to see where high water has come up recently as neighbors wait for solutions.

“I just don’t want flood waters in my house.”

I’m Kenzie Krueger and I’ve been following along with a project that helps connect homes to the sewer system, but some have been experiencing flooding and other issues in the process.

“I’ve had water level with my porch and it’s come up to my fence probably about 4 inches.” Yasmine Kohn has lived in the garden for 3 years and says she noticed the flooding a year ago when the project started. “This lot is not in a flood zone. It’s considered high and dry. We never had any issues. I never had any flooding up until the main line went in.”

This is the Septic to Sewer project. Many homes here are in the process of getting connected to the sewer. A survey from the county was sent to homeowners about what flooding they’ve seen.

When I reached out to the county about the survey they said, “Information obtained from this survey will be utilized to support grant funding requests for stormwater mitigation improvements in these subdivisions. Through this survey, the County is interested to learn more about flooding impacts experienced from any past rainfall event, tropical storm, or hurricane.”

Over the last few months, I’ve spoken to homeowners here who are concerned about the flooding.

I previously spoke with Matt Tenary who also lives in the Gardens and says he’s hopeful it can be fixed. “I don’t know how they intend on repairing it I just hope they can repair it.”

Khon says she’s hoping for more transparency moving forward. “Everyone who’s been involved in the project has been really nice and they’re doing the best they can. I’m just concerned it seems like every time one area gets a little bit better another area gets worse and I don’t want to see anyone have flooding damaged.”

The survey asks neighbors about the cost of flood damage along with how deep water got in homes.