Neighbors advocate for more support for Wakulla County veterans

The community in Wakulla County honored veterans during Veteran's Day and some are advocating for more support within the county.

Veterans are hoping for more availability from The Wakulla County Veterans Services Office

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Micheal Snelgrove - “You cannot understand what we do through and what we endure unless you’ve been there.”

Micheal Snelgrove is a Wakulla County Veteran who served in the military for 20 years.

“Five of them were in Vietnam and I have multiple injuries from that time.”

He’s still recovering from those injuries, driving from Crawfordville to Tallahassee weekly for care.

“If I had something here in Wakulla County that was closer it would be a good asset for not just me, but all of us that live here in Wakulla.”

Like Snelgrove, other veterans in the county are hoping for more resources.

In July I spoke to some of those veterans who were unsatisfied with Wakulla County Veteran's Service availability, which is funded by the county.

I followed up with veteran and commander for the Wakulla County Veterans of Foreign Wars memorial post, Sean Golder about this concern.

Sean Golder- “We’re still struggling a little bit, but but I told you before we’re not gonna stop there’s hundreds of veterans in this county in and veteran’s family members so it is important to try to get support.”

I checked in with Wakulla County to see where they stand in terms of veteran support and they said,

“Wakulla County Administration has reviewed the Veteran Services Office’s workload and hours of operation. Following our assessment, we have determined that the current hours effectively meet the needs of our veterans and will remain unchanged. We are committed to continuing quality service for our veteran community.”

Golder says there's still a need for more support.

Sean Golder - “We just don’t want anybody feel like they’re lost or alone, so we’re just going to continue that fight, it’s what we know to do.”

Monday neighbors in Wakulla County gathered in a parade to honor veterans and thank them for their service.

Micheal Snelgrove - “You give a lot, your time is never yours and you’re never watching yourself you’re always watching someone else to keep the fear and hate away from those you love.”

If you’re a veteran looking for a community if other veterans, some groups in Wakulla County are The American Legion and Post 4538 with Veterans of Foreign Wars.