Neighbors address low voter turn out in Wakulla County

Voter turnout is around 40 percent during primary elections in Wakulla County.

Neighbors are encouraging others to vote and be prepared before they go to fill out the ballot

Right now, there are fewer than 55 days until the Florida Primary in August.

Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Joe Morgan says voter turnout is crucial especially for local positions.

Why is it so important to vote in the primary election?

“If you don’t vote in the primaries, what’s going to happen is those candidates that win in the primary, you didn’t help select him at all they kinda walked in with the other people that decided to show up during a primary to vote.”

He told me they’ve seen low voter turnout during primaries in the past.

There are almost 23,000 registered voters in Wakulla County.

If only 40% are voting that’s about 92-hundred people selecting candidates. (Graphics)

“It gets very frustrating at times because you want the majority of the people voting on your local elected officials.”

So, in the days ahead of the August primary, neighbors like Steve Sanabria are getting ready to cast a ballot and get others to do the same.

“One of the ways that our local officials know what’s important to us is by the numbers of people that participate in the electoral process.”

Sanabria says he hopes people understand their vote does impact our local and state government.

“If you care about the community you live in you need to participate.”

There are three ways you can vote:

You can vote-by-mail upon request

Vote during early the early voting period which is August 10 – 17, 2024

Located at the Supervisor of Elections of Office and 491 N Crawfordville Highway

Primary election day on August 20th.

Remember to know your precinct before voting on election day.

“It’s really important to get out and cast that ballot before the August primary.”

Keep in mind, the deadline to register to vote or change party affiliation is July 22, 2024.

The General election is November 5th.