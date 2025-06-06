More Than a Marine Lab: Jack Rudloe’s Living Legacy of Wonder and Strength"

Jack Rudloe is facing cancer with the same passion he’s shown for protecting sea life.

Now, he's turning that strength toward helping others face their own battles.

Watch the video to hear how he's inspiring others and building a legacy of wonder and strength.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For over 50 years, Jack Rudloe has transformed a love for marine life into a mission of conservation and education at the Gulf Specimen Marine Lab in Panacea. Founded with his late wife Anne, the lab has become a cornerstone for hands-on marine education and a sanctuary for sea creatures and young minds along Florida’s Gulf Coast.

But today, Jack faces a deeply personal challenge: an advanced prostate cancer diagnosis. “It’s in my bones,” he says. “I probably have a couple, maybe three years with luck.”

Anne, too, fought cancer before her passing. Now, Jack is turning his personal battle into another act of service by launching a new support group to give others the courage to open up. “I get endless emails and Facebook posts,” he says. “It gives us a chance to talk about it.”

Through it all, Jack remains steadfast in his purpose. “It makes me feel really good when kids get off the bus and can’t wait to see the sharks,” he smiles. “They’re so excited.”

His friend and filmmaker Robert Seidler puts it simply: “For a lot of kids, it’s their first real contact with nature. And that changes them.”

As his son Cypress steps into a larger role at the lab, Jack’s legacy continues. But he knows it takes more than passion to keep the mission alive. “With the help we’ve got here, we’ll keep it going,” Jack says. “But of course, we still need help.”

He’s spent a lifetime fighting for the wild and even now, Jack Rudloe isn’t backing down.

