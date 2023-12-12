Money for affordable housing could be coming to Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Wakulla County just announced the possible funding for more affordable housing initiatives in the county.

Wakulla County Board of County Commissioners announced awards $368,591 in State Fiscal year 2023-2024 funding available through the state Housing Initiatives Partnership known as the SHIP.

It will be used for Homebuyer Purchase Assistance like down payment assistance, home rehabilitation programs to bring existing homes into compliance, and lastly demolition and reconstruction program.

This will be used to replace existing homes that are considered to be at least 51 percent unsound. Deteriorated places will be demolished and replaced with a new site built home.

SHIP Applications will be available beginning Monday, January 8, 2024, through Tuesday, February 6, 2024, between the hours of 9:00 AM and 4:00 PM, EST, Monday through Friday by contacting:

Tara Reynolds

(850) 681-3717

tara.reynolds@anseradvisory.com

