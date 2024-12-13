Literacy program helps Wakulla inmates thrive after release

At Wakulla Correctional Institution inmates are learning skills setting them up for success in the future.

It’s proven that education for inmates helps them have a better life after release.

Watch the video to see how this helps the inmates thrive

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“I made a lot of mistakes in my life you know, but I was young when I made these mistakes and I still have dreams and aspirations.”

To help him make his dreams a reality, Jeffery Styles joined Literacy for Life, a program that teaches skills like reading and writing to inmates like him.

Friday, Styles and other inmates graduated from the program.

The 16-week program was designed to help with learning gaps from childhood through adulthood. It's all possible with the help of Tallahassee State College.

The goal is to give inmates the tools they need to have a better life when they re-enter their communities.

Cynthia Scott the reading specialist with the program says she’s seen a positive change in her student’s behaviors throughout the course.

“It gives them confidence, they realize that in the end wow I can write just more than a sentence I can write essays now I can fill out applications and know how to spell things correctly I can go to a job interview and how to correct grammar and when I’m speaking with people and sound like I am well educated.”

Data shows programs like this are needed. In Florida, around 80% of inmates test below the ninth-grade literacy level.

That's according to the National Library of Medicine.

Scott says that’s why she’s here, to help them fill that gap and thrive.

“I love working with them and I love seeing the change in them as they feel better about themselves.”

It’s an opportunity Styles says has been a helpful part of his journey.

“I actually learned a lot enjoyable you know if I can breathe of fresh air in the environment.”

