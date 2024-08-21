Less than half of registered voters turned out for Florida Primary in Wakulla County

Voter turnout for the Florida Primary in Wakulla County Tuesday topped out at a about 40 percent.

Sheriff Jared Miller was re-elected.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The primary election results are in and local candidates have been chosen in Wakulla County. I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville voter turnout ended up being 40 percent.

Local candidates were chosen for school board, superintendent, commission district 3, property appraiser and sheriff.

Jared Miller won with 8,163 votes in the race for sheriff against Army Reyes who got 1,027 votes.

Supporters celebrated Miller's re-election Tuesday night. Miller says he’s excited to get back to work.

“We’ll continue to keep Wakulla County safe it’s a great place to live and we are going to continue to keep it safe. I can’t thank the citizens of Wakulla County for all their support and their continued love for the Sheriff’s Office.”

Earlier other candidates held up their signs and waved as voters cast their votes. There are about 23,000 registered voters in the county. Just over 9,300 ballots were cast in Tuesday’s primary election.