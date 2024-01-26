You've got mail: Sample ballots hit Wakulla County mailboxes

Elections are coming up and sample ballots are headed to mailboxes across Wakulla County.

March 19th is the Presidential Preference Primary Election.

Watch the video to find out how you can make sure you’re prepared before heading to the polls.

Broadcast Transcript:

March 19th is the President Preference Primary Election. Joe Morgan, Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections has a few reminders before Election Day.

“Know where your precinct is. There are two precinct locations that have changed this year so I encourage you to either go to our website or pick up the phone and call us now.”

Since no other parties besides the Republicans Party had more than one candidate running in this election, only voters who are affiliated with the Republican Party are eligible to vote in this presidential PREFERENCE primary election. Keep in mind that candidates for statewide races will be chosen in a different primary election in August.

For other voters...

“If you want to vote in this election, you have to change your party affiliation and you have to do it 29 days prior to an election on February 20.“

In November I talked about the need for poll workers here, Morgan says they’ve gotten more poll workers since then.

“We have gotten such a tremendous response I found out this morning that we were already up to 95 poll workers which is absolutely amazing.”

He says they’re always looking for more people to get involved!

“Our county is constantly growing and the more people that we actually have that have been in the process and have experience in it makes it easier for us to be able to continue to move forward in our elections.”

Early voting is March 9th through 16th at River Sink Volunteer Fire Department or Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Office from 8am to 6pm.

And Election Day is March 19th. Voting times 7am to 7pm at your precinct location.

Click here to find precinct location.

