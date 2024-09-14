Keep Wakulla County Beautiful seeks volunteers for annual coastal cleanup

Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is seeking volunteers for their annual coastal cleanup event.

80% of litter on land ends up in the water, highlighting the importance of the cleanup.

Watch the video to see how you can sign up to volunteer.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Did you know that 80% of litter on land ends up in the water? That’s why Keep Wakulla County Beautiful is gathering groups to pick up trash.

I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville and here’s why they’re hoping neighbors come out and help them clean up our beaches.

“Eventually it’s gonna end up in the water if we don’t get rid of it.”

Tammie Nason with Keep Wakulla County Beautiful says they’re able to get the community together to protect the environment.

“It gives us a chance to teach everybody about the importance of keeping trash off the coast and out of the water.”

Keep Wakulla Beautiful partners with Ocean Conservancy. A global initiative to keep our beaches and waterways clean as part of the Coastal cleanup initiative.

More than over 100 countries that participate.

Each year they have a coastal cleanup, where they pick up trash around the coast. It’s been happening around the world for the past 40 years.

Neighbors who spend a lot of time on the coast like Edward Clark say dumping trash is something he sees often here.

Edward Clark: “You see them and they just leave it laying on the ground.”

When he sees trash, he does his part and picks it up.

“If you see garbage, pick it up. I do it all the time. If I see garbage over there, I pick it up.”

The amount of trash left on streets and beaches is why groups help during the cleanup. In past years they’ve pushed for more volunteers, but last year they had around 653 people help and they collected over 6 tons of trash.

Tammie Nason: “We have a good turnout so it’s always great to see that and plus there’s a lot of young ones that come out too.”

The event is in a week. You can click on their website Keep Wakulla County Beautiful here to register.

