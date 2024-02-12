"It's going to be nice" - Wakulla County Public Library gets $3.8M for new facility

A new library facility is coming to Wakulla County.

The Multipurpose Community Facilities Projects Program has just awarded the library $3.8 million.

Watch the video to hear about plans for the new facility.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In November I told you that the Wakulla County Public Library was hoping for a new facility. Now, I’m following up to tell you the Multipurpose Community Facilities Projects Program has just awarded the library $3.8 million.

“Everyone screamed and cried, and we were just very excited.”

Linda Oaks, Director of the library told me about their plans

“We will be able to lay out the building to be a more usable space where we can expand our collection along with having more of those services, and use our community partners to be able to come into the library and offer all of their services, along with our services free of charge.”

Oaks says the facility will offer other perks like tele-medicine rooms, computer classes and education, and computers to help with job searching.

Before the news, I spoke with Andy Riddle who enjoys spending time at the library, now he says he’s curious to see what will come next.

“I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do the library’s been a passion of for years it’s gonna be nice to what a new facility looks like and how we can better serve the community and citizens in Wakulla County.”

Oaks says this wouldn’t be possible without the grant that came from Florida Commerce.

“Without that we would be renovating and staying here in our current facility.”

The new Wakulla County Public Library is expected to be finished December of 2026.

