The Stephen C. Smith Regatta honors sailors and others who have battled cancer

It's their 51st year doing it and they've raised over $1M since they first started the traditon

Watch the video to find out how you can get involved

Broadcast Transcript:

“It’s a way to try to fight cancer”

Stan Derzypolski has been a part of the Stephen C. Smith Regatta for over 40 years. One of the reasons he does it is to raise money for a disease that has afflicted his fellow sailors.

“Everybody has had somebody who has died of cancer and it’s important we remember them and why.”

His wife Debbie also helps with the event. She says they’re honoring sailors who have passed. “In the past we have had so many sailors pass away, we’ve had friends of sailors and family of sailors.”

One of those being Stephen C. Smith, a sailor who died from a rare form of leukemia.

Now they do this event with the American Cancer Society to stop the spread.

“Our goal is to look to the future and hope that cancer will end soon.”

They raised over $60,000 last year and say they’ve collected over $1M since they started 51 years ago.

Stan hopes more people will help them continue their legacy.

“If you want to make a difference volunteer, get with someone in Shell Point Sailboard Club and help us out because we’re needing volunteers.”

The regatta began Friday and runs through Sunday. There will be an auction and races.

The organizers are Shell Point Sailboard Club, American Cancer Society (ACS), Apalachee Bay Yacht Club (ABYC), American Cancer Society (ACS), and several others.

For more information click this link: http://smithregatta.com

