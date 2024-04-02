INSIDE LOOK: Wakulla Sands Golf Course project progressing; see what's new

Wakulla Sands Golf Course is coming along in Crawfordville.

The course irrigation system at the course will give thousands of gallons of filtered water to the underground aquifer here.

Watch the video to see the updates and learn about what else it will bring to the area.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It's a project we've been tracking for over a year now.

Wakulla County has been working to develop Wakulla Sands Golf Course into more than just a good time on the green.

"I'm most looking forward to having this in our county."

Mark Mitchell helped make recommendations during the building process.

"People can come from surrounding counties and see what a great place it is to live and play in Wakulla County."

A place where the water underground is valued as much as the grass growing on the fairways.

"It provides a land application area for our our reuse water."

Wakulla County Administrator David Edwards tells me the irrigation system at the course will give thousands of gallons of filtered water to the underground aquifer here.

I asked him just how clean that water will be.

"A standard called AWT in and that is the highest treatment standard that that is available with current technology which puts us as close to drinking water as possible."

The county was given just under $5 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection to replace the irrigation system and install rapid infiltration basins.

Not only does this space help restore clean water, but it also attracts people to the area which can also benefit local businesses.

"People can come to our county and play golf. Then they can charter fish, go to our restaurants, stay in our motels or RV parks It's just another amenity that we're providing the citizens of our county as well as the citizens of the north Florida."

A concession stand, pro shop and food truck area are part of the final plan.

As the project moves forward, Mitchell tells me he's glad to see a positive addition to his community.

"Watching it grow from the step one step two the clearing the planning the design it's just been really exciting."

The course is expected to be completed by the of summer or early fall. As exciting as this is, please remember the course is not open yet and trespassing is not permitted

