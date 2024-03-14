HOW TO HELP: Crawfordville Habitat for Humanity Restore in need of hardware

The Habitat for Humanity Restore in Crawfordville says they need hardware to help neighbors in the community.

Tools, building materials, aluminum windows and doors are in short supply.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Here at the Habitat for Humanity Retore they make money from selling these items. Those items go inside homes I’m Kenzie Krueger in Crawfordville. That money is used to help other people build homes

“It’s just a rewarding feeling you can’t explain it."

Cheryl Olaa is one of those volunteers at Habitat for Humanity resell store. It's where all the proceeds go towards helping people in need build homes right here in Wakulla County.

She says seeing the help it gives to people here is why she’s been doing it for the past 20 years. “Just to see the smile on their face and its just a rewarding feeling, you can’t explain it but the more you do it the more you want to see it, so we enjoy that.”

But she says they need help in order to keep doing this work for generations to come. “We need more. That’s the biggest thing. We need more help. We need more help with our board. You know we’re all getting older and we just want to pass around to some others that will have the same feeling to give back.”

They’re looking for more volunteers and home supplies. They made this post on Facebook with the list of items.

We're looking into the cost of these items based on the latest inflation report

This chart shows cost of hardware supplies have raised significantly over the years

Cheryl says they had sales for a little bit, but thinks things will start picking up again

“With tax season right now people are getting refunds, so they’re buying some things they need and they’ve given us stuff they had or some people are able to come in by the story is picking up I believe it looks that way.”

Cheryl wants to remind people that Habitat for Humanity is here and everything goes into helping people in Wakulla County. “Anytime people donate or come to purchase something just know you’re helping someone build their next house.”

Consider donating any supplies to Habitat for Humanity, it could help build your neighbor’s home.