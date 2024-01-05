HOW TO APPLY: Scholarship available for college students in Wakulla County

The Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Office has a scholarship for students registered to vote in Wakulla County.

Watch the video to see who is eligible and how you can apply.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

College prices are on the rise,

But if you're a college student living in Wakulla County, you may be eligible to apply for this scholarship.

Here's how you can get involved.

The Georgetown University Center on Education and the Workforce found that between 1980 and 2020 the average price of tuition fees, room and board for undergrad degrees went up by 160%.

As costs climb, the Florida Supervisors of Election works to help.

I'm talking about three $1,200 scholarships!

The Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections Office is accepting applications right now.

"It kind of gives you a sense of knowing that you're actually doing something for someone that may not be able to do it otherwise."

Joe Morgan is the Wakulla County Supervisor of Elections.

"It takes some of the stress in today's environment there's a lot of stress that goes on with going to college."

This scholarship is meant to help students studying political science, business administration, public administration or journalism/mass communications.

Eligible students must have finished two years of college and be enrolled or accepted at a college in Florida.

Keep in mind, those students have to be registered voters in Wakulla County to apply.

"The incoming generation for college students is a lot of apathy just because there's so much happening on a national level and they're worried about like the local level."

Scott Goodlin is a grad student at FSU. I got his take on what's influencing student voting these days.

"They're worried about their houses and starting out the world so I can tell you the apathy definitely there."

During the 2022 general election in Wakulla County, a total of 747 people ages 18 through 25 participated. That's out if the 15,132 people who voted in Wakulla County!

Goodlin thinks all ages should make their voices heard by voting.

"Then we're going to see the change coming unfortunately change doesn't happen overnight."

As for that scholarship opportunity, Morgan tells me they have not had an applicant yet.

"We're just really trying to advertise and market a little bit better down here in our county to let people know hey we are willing to help there are resources that you can go after and look for."

The 2024 scholarship application is due by March 8, 2024. Applications can be sent to Email: wakullacountysoe@wakullavotes.gov

