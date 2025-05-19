Hooked on Success: Wakulla teen earns scholarship through bass fishing

Wakulla High senior Carson Falk turned his passion for bass fishing into a college scholarship at Tennessee Wesleyan University.

Growing up fishing on the Ochlockonee River, Carson has competed nationally and won a major open tournament on Lake Chickamauga.

Proud of his Wakulla County roots, Carson hopes to inspire younger anglers and pursue a professional fishing career after school. BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

What began as a simple hobby on the river has turned into a scholarship opportunity for one Wakulla High School senior. Carson Falk, a lifelong angler from Panacea, is making waves in the world of competitive bass fishing and he’s just getting started.

“I started bass fishing here on the river and figured out that I was pretty good at it,” Falk said. “So I just took that little skill and ran with it.”

Falk grew up along the banks of the Ochlockonee River, where his passion for fishing first took root. What started as a childhood pastime has since taken him all over the country. Now, he competes at both the state and national levels, reeling in not just fish but major wins and a scholarship to Tennessee Wesleyan University.

“I never would’ve thought four or five years ago that catching a little green fish would take me this far,” he said.

Throughout his high school career, Carson has qualified for the High School National Championship every year. One of his most notable achievements came when he took first place in a national open tournament on Lake Chickamauga in Tennesse, a major milestone in the competitive fishing world.

Behind every cast and competition is a support system, and for Carson, that starts with his mom, Laurie Falk.

“It has been so fun to watch his determination and passion,” she said.

Carson’s story is one that resonates deeply in Wakulla County, especially in the close-knit community of Panacea, where fishing isn’t just a pastime, it’s a way of life.

"Commercial fishing, that's what runs that place," Carson said. "Ask 90 percent of the people that live there and I guarantee you either they are a commercial fisherman or their parents were. And that’s where I got it from."

While the trophies, travel, and recognition are rewarding, Carson says his biggest motivation is inspiring the next generation.

“I like finding and winning money, but I think what really drives me is watching the little kids out there and seeing the lightbulb flash in their head when they see they really can take something they love and turn it into a job.”

Looking ahead, Carson will compete in the High School National Championship this summer and has his sights set on a professional fishing career.

From the quiet waters of the Ochlockonee to the national stage, Carson Falk is proof that passion, perseverance, and a fishing pole can take you farther than you ever imagined.

Falk wants to thank all the neighbors who have supported him along the way.

