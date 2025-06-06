Hooked on Giving: Rockin’ Reds celebrates life and legacy

Community fishing tournament remembers 18-year-old Gage Pitman

The event supports scholarships through the Gage Pitman Memorial Fund

Wooley Park hosts family fun, food, vendors, and music all weekend

Watch the video to learn more about how the tournament started and Gage Pitman's legacy

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

In Panacea, the Rockin’ Reds Fishing Tournament is more than just a weekend on the water. It’s a heartfelt tribute to 18-year-old Gage Pitman, an avid angler whose life was tragically cut short.

“In 2018, Gage went to a graduation party, and unfortunately, at that time there was an altercation and murdered,” said Page Pitman, Gage’s father.

To honor his memory, Gage’s father, Page, and stepmother, Dana, launched Rockin’ Reds. The tournament blends Gage’s love for fishing and music, turning pain into purpose.

“He loved fishing. If he wasn’t on the boat with me, he was on the bank fishing,” Page added.

Now in its fifth year, Rockin’ Reds raises money for the Gage Pitman Memorial Scholarship, helping local students and creating opportunity in his name.

“It’s taking the bad that happened and making it good by helping kids… scholarships… it’s a great event,” said Chris Russell, a volunteer who’s helped organize the event from the beginning.

For Gage’s family, seeing the tournament grow has been both emotional and inspiring.

“Just being in honor of Gage… it’s truly something. We had no idea it would grow like this, and each year we just want to make it even better,” said Dana Pitman, Gage’s stepmom.

The Rockin’ Reds Tournament runs this Saturday and Sunday at Wooley Park in Panacea. Even if you’re not fishing, there will be food vendors, live music, and fun for the whole family. All in memory of a young man whose love of the water continues to ripple through his community.

