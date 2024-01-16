Hard freeze and wind chills could turn dangerous in Wakulla County; neighbors prepare to weather the cold

With cold temps in our area, I asked neighbors in Wakulla County what they're doing to stay warm

The first to know weather team warns wind chills as low as 10 above zero are possible in parts of the Big Bend Tuesday night into Tuesday morning.

Watch the video to see how neighbors are finding ways to keep warm

Broadcast Transcript:

"We've gotten quite a few phone calls about people getting their systems serviced."

Jim MacDonald owns triple A Constant Comfort where he's been repairing heaters and cooling systems for over 40 years.

As you can imagine, this week's cold weather is keeping him busy.

"We've also had quite a few calls from people that have are finally getting us to fix stuff they've been putting off now that they know they're actually gonna need this next couple days."

Keeping the heat working will be very important in the days ahead.

Those low numbers have the Wakulla Senior Center taking action.

A couple weeks ago I told you how seniors in Wakulla County were in need of heaters.

Their Director Lara Edwards tells me they've received heaters and other supplies from neighbors here.

"When you did your report a couple weeks ago we did have people check in to see if we had extra heaters."

Edwards says these donations are always helpful because heaters and supplies go fast.

While keeping yourself warm it's important to keep your plants alive too!

"If you have the opportunity to bring them inside, I would say bring your containers inside. If you can't do that and you have multiple containers, huddling them in close together will keep some of that radiating heat in the ground together and keep the plants warm."

Wakulla County Extension Agriculture Horticulture Agent Khadejah Scott recommends using different kinds of covers or putting soil around pots to protect the plants from freezing.

From outside to indoors...this community is working together to get through the cold snap.

"Sometimes that's the only thing that drives you through the frustration of working so hard is the fact that you're helping people."

The wind chill advisory is in effect in Wakulla County from 8 Tuesday night through 11 Wednesday morning.