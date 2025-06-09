Governor Ron DeSantis announces 300 New Jobs in Wakulla County thanks to Job Growth Grant Fund Investment

CRAWFORDVILLE, FL — On Monday, June 9th, Governor Ron DeSantis announced that 300 New Jobs are coming to Wakulla County. In a press release, it states, in April, the state awarded the county $3.5 million through the Florida Job Growth Grant Fund to support the development of a new 118,000-square-foot manufacturing facility at Opportunity Park.

In December 2024, a $4.5 million Rural Infrastructure Fund grant was awarded to the county, bringing the state’s total investment in the project to $8 million. Point Blank Enterprises’ expansion will generate the new jobs with an average annual wage of $52,900, plus over $8,000 in benefits. They're the leading manufacturer of body armor and protective solutions for military and law enforcement.

The release states, the project is also supported by local and regional partners. Triumph Gulf Coast contributed $13.5 million, and the University of West Florida’s Haas Center invested $500,000 to support economic research and workforce planning.

All together, these efforts are projected to generate over $13 million in regional economic impact.

