Future of Historic Sopchoppy School in hands of community

The old Sopchoppy High School is costing the district around $100,000 a year to maintain while sitting unused.

Residents want any new use to reflect the school's historic and emotional significance to Sopchoppy

After years of sitting empty and quietly draining public funds, the historic Sopchoppy High School building is finally the focus of a new community-driven effort to decide its future.

The building, cherished by generations, has stood vacant while the school district spends an estimated $100,000 annually on maintenance. That’s money locals say could be better spent on students and now, they’re getting a say in what happens next.

For longtime resident Corey Benedict, the old school is more than just bricks and mortar.

“I’m several generations Sopchoppy," said Benedict. "My mother went to high school here, I went to elementary school here, and my son went to pre-K before they shut down the pre-K building.”

Earlier this year, district officials confirmed the ongoing cost of upkeep for the unused facility. In response, a community planning committee is being formed to gather public input and chart a future course.

“They are planning a committee now to help with the whole process,” Benedict explained. “They’re asking the community how they feel and what they’d like to see in the future.”

The committee’s formation marks a shift toward transparency and collaboration, something local filmmaker and longtime resident Robert Seidler welcomes.

“It came down to the community and the people," said Seidler. "It’s too early to say exactly what, but it’s just about what people want.”

For Benedict and many others, whatever the outcome, the goal is to preserve the school’s legacy.

“This building means the world to all of us for the history and it’s just in a special place here in Sopchoppy.”

The committee will continue gathering feedback from the public over the coming months, ensuring the building’s next chapter is written by those who know it best.

