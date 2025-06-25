Fruit for All: Wakulla County tree project nourishes community

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — A group in Wakulla County is addressing the need for fresh fruits through a community initiative.



Keep Wakulla County Beautiful launched a fruit tree planting project in public areas in the county.

The group is also replacing lost trees and restoring natural green spaces.

Watch to learn how you can volunteer or dedicate a fruit tree in someone's honor.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new initiative in Wakulla County is turning green space into a source of nourishment and remembrance. Keep Wakulla County Beautiful (KWCB) has launched a fruit tree planting project to help combat food insecurity and restore land lost to development.

Leslie Cushman with KWCB says the idea grew from a simple question: What if a tree could feed a family and honor a loved one at the same time?

“One of the needs that we have here is food insecurity—those needs aren’t met,” Cushman said. “So I thought, why not plant fruit trees? People could give some kind of memorial or dedicate a plaque to someone to recognize, and it will be here for the future.”

The trees are being planted in public areas, available for anyone to enjoy the fruit they bear. But the project is also about reclaiming nature.

“We’ve lost so many trees due to development and this helps replenish some of them,” said KWCB’s Tammie Nason.

The group is inviting community members to volunteer to help maintain the orchard and be part of its lasting impact. For Cushman, the goal reaches far beyond fruit.

“If we could get people out and active, enjoying our beautiful wildlife and nature that we have here to be able to reap the benefits of the food that’s planted for them then it’s a win for everyone.”

You can get involved by visiting this site.

