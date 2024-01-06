Food drives continue to help with food insecurity in Wakulla County

4H is working with the Wakulla Feeding Wakulla organization to fill blessing boxes around the county for people in need.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

I’m taking a closer look at the need in my neighborhood and meeting the people who are trying to help. 4H is working with the Wakulla Feeding Wakulla organization to fill blessing boxes around the county for people in need.

Our neighbors in Panacea and Sopchoppy are dealing with some food deserts in parts of the county. This follows the closure of Sopchoppy Grocery last year.

In May of last year, neighbors worked to bring more fresh food options to parts of Western Wakulla County. Food drives like this one can make it more convenient for those in need to have access to food near them.

Rachel Pienta is the 4H county program leader. She hopes this will provide food for people to pick up when they need it.

“Whether you’re a kid or a senior citizen or a mom or dad trying to feed their family that you can have easy access to something close.”

This map from United Ways ALICE report shows that Wakulla County has one of the lowest levels of poverty in the big bend.

There’s still people who need accessible food, which is why groups like 4H are asking for the community to help if they can.

Caleb Gray, who is part of 4H youth council, has been helping with this initiative.

“When you’re getting groceries buy an extra can or or extra back so that way you’ll give it to the food drive.”

They’re collecting non-perishable items so that way people can come and grab them whenever they need to.

With things slowing down after the holidays Rachel says it’s important to stock up for the community.

“I’ve seen people walk up to it”

4H appreciates donations towards the food drive. Donations can be dropped off at Wakulla County Extension Office at 84 Cedar Avenue Weekdays 8am-4pm.

They're having an event 1/11 at 7PM where donations can be sent as well. CLICK HERE for more info.

