Food drive helps feed Crawfordville neighbors during the holiday season

As inflation continues to impact food prices, families in Crawfordville are getting the help they need.

Crawfordville United Methodist Church hosts a food drive every second and last Wednesday of the month.

Broadcast Transcript:

If you're new to Wakulla County, like more and more people are, you might not know Crawfordville United Methodist Church hosts a food drive every second and last Wednesday of the month.

With fewer than 12 days until Christmas, these volunteers are working to help neighbors in need.

The food comes from people who live in the county and Second Harvest. A volunteer told me they're busy especially during the holidays. They served 228 families Friday before Thanksgiving.

I looked at the Economic Research Service. It says the all-items Consumer Price Index for all food increased 0.3 percent from September 2023 to October 2023, and food prices were 3.3 percent higher than in October 2022.

Tracey Black lives in Crawfordville.

She tells me this helps people here especially with inflation.

"With the economy right now with the food prices so expensive and if you're on a fixed income or whatever you just don't have enough food it's either eat or pay the bills."

While some families work to get food for their homes more people are also expected to eat out for the holidays this year. The National Restaurant Association says 63 percent of Americans say they will dine in a restaurant during the holiday season, which is up from 57 percent a year ago.

