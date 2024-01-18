NEW DETAILS: Tallahassee man dead following crash at Wakulla County construction site

UPDATE 6 P.M.

Florida Highway Patrol said a van driven by a 76-year-old man from Freeport, Fla. was traveling eastbound on Bloxham Cutoff Road just west of Rock Road. FHP said that van exited the roadway to the right onto the dirt south shoulder of Bloxham Cutoff.

FHP said a 39-year-old man from Tallahassee was walking east on the south shoulder while facing east. The van's front bumper and windshield collided with the man. After the collision, the man came to a final rest on the south shoulder. FHP said the van pulled to the south shoulder where it came to a final rest facing east. The man who was struck was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare where he was pronounced deceased.

The Florida Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office and Wakulla County Fire & EMS.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Florida Highway Patrol confirmed a construction worker is dead following a crash in Wakulla County. That crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

FHP confirmed the crash happened near the intersection of Rock Road and Bloxham Cutoff Road.

FHP said a minivan struck the worker. That worker was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. The worker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FHP is investigating what happened. Charges are pending.

Bloxham Cutoff Road is open.

Keep in mind, Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles says Florida law requires you to move over a lane — when you can safely do so — for stopped law enforcement, emergency, sanitation, utility service vehicles, tow trucks or wreckers, maintenance or construction vehicles with displaying warning lights, and any disabled vehicle on the side of the road.

If you can’t move over, or when on a two-lane road, slow to a speed that is 20 mph less than the posted speed limit.