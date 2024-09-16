FDLE searching for man missing from Wakulla County; see how you can help

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and Wakulla County Sheriff's Office are working to find a missing 39-year-old man who was last seen in Crawfordville.

According to the missing person flyer, Ian Rogers has been missing since Aug. 26, 2024.

FDLE said Rogers was last seen wearing a black hat, sunglasses, a blue long sleeve dry shirt, a white undershirt with a design, tan cargo shorts, and brown work boots.

FDLE added that Rogers has a tattoo on his lower right forearm. He may be traveling in a 2019, white 4 door Dodge Ram 2500, FL. tag number RSKU57. The vehicle has metal step sides.

FDLE said if you find him, do not approach him. Contact law enforcement immediately.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of this person, please contact FDLE or the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office at 850-745-7100.