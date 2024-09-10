"Excited to get started" - Wakulla County Public Library plans for new facility

Wakulla County Public Library is getting a new building.

They were awarded $3.8 in funding from the Multipurpose Community Facilities Projects Program.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It’s great we love it.”

Stephanie McPherson comes to the library regularly with her kids.

“My girls aren’t in daycare or anything so we come to interact with the other kids and read books.”

For many people in the county, The library is a resource they use for information and activities.

With so many people using the facility, the library director Linda Oaks and her team were hoping for an expansion.

“And have it be more usable space so we’ll be able to expand what we have.”

Now they are getting a new library.

I first told you that the Wakulla County Public Library was hoping for a new facility in November.

In February they were awarded $3.8 in funding from the Multipurpose Community Facilities Projects Program.”

“We’re just excited to get started and have a great facility for our community.”

They’re working on the plans for the new library.

“We did decide on an engineering firm and that is Clemons Rutherford and Associates and will get with them to start our design process.”

The facility will have mobile printing, more book storage, an outside children’s center and more.

Library lovers like McPherson and her family are excited about the news.

“They have so many great resources so expanding can only make it better.”

A location hasn’t been decided, but they’re looking at putting the new library near the Community Center and having a satellite facility at the current location.

