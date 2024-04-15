Drivers will see new traffic patterns on Crawfordville Hwy this week; what you should know

Traffic patterns are set to change at Crawfordville Highway and Bloxham Cutoff Road.

Neighbors living nearby are keeping a close eye on the ongoing construction.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

If you drive Crawfordville Highway every day like me, you've probably seen all this construction. I’m Kenzie Krueger, your Crawfordville neighborhood reporter.

I'm keeping up with the progress being made at Crawfordville Highway and Bloxham Cutoff Road where a big change in traffic is about to happen.

Crawfordville Highway, it's a road thousands take every day.

Neighbors like Roy Moats are keeping an eye on the construction happening along this busy road.

“Because I couldn’t find my way out on that road like it is and when it started I had to go all the way around the next black and all the way back out.”

Drivers will see new traffic patterns on the intersection of Crawfordville Highway and Bloxham Cutoff Road.

Starting Monday night at 8, Wakulla County says there will be overnight lane closures here.

It's to prepare for a new traffic pattern.

Here's what to expect:

The county says Crawfordville Highway traffic traveling through this intersection will be shifted to the east beginning at 6, Tuesday morning.

Traffic traveling through the intersection on Bloxham Cutoff Road will be shifted south beginning at 6, Wednesday morning.

With all the changes in the works along Crawfordville Highway, Moats tells me he's going to be extra careful, because, "trying to get on the road and off the road and when there's double the lanes it's going to make it a problem getting out there."

As neighbors like him come and go from the road, keep a close eye on the speed limit.

Once the traffic pattern shifts here this week, the speed limit on Bloxham Cutoff Road will be dropped from 35 mph to 25 mph.

FDOT is recognizing National Work Zone Awareness Week right now.

