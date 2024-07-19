Watch Now
DEVELOPING: Florida Missing Child Alert issued for children out of Wakulla County

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office believes the children are in danger.
FDLE
Caden Barber Jr. (left) and Marina Barber (right)
Posted at 2:00 PM, Jul 19, 2024

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida Department of Law Enforcement said a Florida missing child alert has been issued for Caden Barber Jr. and Marina Barber. The children were last seen in the area of the 100 block of Melody Lane in Crawfordville, Florida.

FDLE said the children may be in the company of Tiffany Carroll. They may be traveling in a 2014, gray Toyota Camry, FL tag number 10EDFE.

They may be in the Wake County, North Carolina area. Due to an ongoing investigation, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office believes the children are in danger.

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of these people, please contact FDLE or the Franklin County Sheriff's Office at 850-670-8500 or 911.

