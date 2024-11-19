Decades-old car removed from sinkhole to protect Wakulla Springs

Divers and a crane removed a car from a sinkhole near Wakulla Springs.

Neighbors believe it was there for over 50 years.

Watch the video to see how the removal of the car limits water pollution

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“It has oils, fluids, and things in it that we need to get out, so it’s always been in the back of my mind to get it out.”

Cal Jamison is talking about a car that lies deep down in this sinkhole.

“All of these things in this car are slowly deteriorating so all of those things are going into the aquifer.”

Cal says the more learned about the car and this particular sinkhole, he discovered the two are connected to the Wakulla Springs.

Determined to get it out, he met with the owner of the land who has been wanting to remove it since he moved in.

“Before I bought the property, I was aware it was in there.”

Charlie Donahue purchased the land 40 years ago.

“I wished I could’ve removed it earlier for water reasons such as gas in the tanks and engine, but it was very expensive.”

To cover the costs of the removal, Friends of Wakulla Springs State Park provided about $1,500.

No one knows for certain how long the car has been in the sinkhole, but Jamison is glad to hear it get removed.

“We all drink from this water whether it’s up on Tallahassee or down here or North and South of here, it’s all one big bowl, we all got straws in the same glass so it’s important to protect it.”

Right now, we know that the car has no license plate, and the trunk is closed. There will be more details once the car is pulled up.

