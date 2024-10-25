Cross-county donation drives helping families impacted by Helene

A group in Wakulla County is hosting a donation drive to help those impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Donations can be dropped off at the Winn-Dixie on Crawfordville Highway on Saturday, November 2nd from 11 A.M. - 3 P.M.

Watch the video to learn more about the items families there need the most.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Following Hurricane Helene, Taylor County has seen immense support from neighbors across counties, but it's those same neighbors who say the job is far from over. I’m Kenya Cardonne in the Crawfordville neighborhood, where neighbors are stepping up with donation drives in an effort to keep the relief going.

Neighbors across the Big Bend region have been pulling together to help with Hurricane Helene's recovery.

Even a month on, damage and debris are still visible in many of our communities including Taylor County.

Jade Sullivan, Neighbor - "I am just one person, but I am so driven to change the outcome of this community and offer them as much help and support as I can."

Wakulla County neighbors like Jade Sullivan are rallying people to collect donations.

She tells me after Helene hit, she and a local off-road group brought three trailers worth of donations to Taylor County.

Seeing the devastation firsthand, she says, was a huge eye-opener on the severity of it all.

Sullivan - "Upon arrival, I just kind of decided that one trip wasn't enough."

She says the next few trips taught her even more.

Sullivan - "Now I know exactly what is needed, what is in high demand, what they are desperate for and that is what I hope to plan to bring to them."

Here are some of the items they need donated:



Regular and RV Extension cords (50 amp male to 30 amp female)

Construction materials

Medical supplies

Baby items

Kitchenware

Bedding

Camping chairs

Camper sewage hoses and fittings

Pitchforks

Chainsaws

Water

Canned goods

You can drop off donations at the Winn-Dixie on Crawfordville Highway next Saturday, November 2nd from 11 A.M. - 3 P.M.

She'll be taking them to impacted areas including Steinhatchee and Keaton Beach— a kind of help that she says will be an ongoing effort.

Sullivan - "If donations are still coming, I'm still going and that's the bottom line. I don't care if it's another week, another month, another six months— I will be there."

