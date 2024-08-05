Watch Now
Crawfordville woman and boy killed in Dixie County crash during Tropical Storm Debby

A 14-year-old boy was also seriously hurt
DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A 38-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy died in a Dixie County crash during Tropical Storm Debby Sunday night. A 14-year-old boy was seriously hurt. All involved were from Crawfordville.

In their news release, Florida Highway Patrol explained what happened:

On August 4, 2024, at approximately 9:25 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred in Dixie County, Florida. Witnesses stated it appeared as if the vehicle lost control due to the inclement weather and wet roadway.

After losing control, the vehicle struck the guardrail in the center median, then re-directed, overturning, leaving the roadway to the right.

The driver and 1 passenger were pronounced deceased on scene. Another passenger was transported to UF Health with serious injuries.

This case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

