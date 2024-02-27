Watch Now
Crawfordville teenager dies in Monday night crash; FHP explains what happened

The 18-year-old man who died was riding a motorcycle
Posted at 11:16 AM, Feb 27, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-27 11:16:08-05

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — An 18-year-old man from Crawfordville is dead following a crash Monday night. Florida Highway Patrol issued a report on what happened based on their investigation.

FHP said the 18-year old was riding a motorcycle that was traveling southbound on US-319, also known as Crawfordville Road. The motorcylce was approaching Oak Ridge Road West, and for reasons unknown, it collided with the back of a pick-up truck.

Both vehicles came to rest on the west shoulder of US-319. FHP said the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on scene. The truck's driver was transported by EMS for non-life threatening injuries.

FHP was assisted on scene by Leon County Sheriff's Office, Tallahassee Fire Department, Leon County EMS.

