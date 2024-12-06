Crawfordville neighbors meeting the need for beds in Wakulla County

By the end of 2024, the nonprofit Sleep in Heavenly Peace plans to have delivered 50 beds to children in Wakulla County. Up 10 beds from 2023.

Families in need of beds or those who want to help volunteer can do so by clicking here.

Watch the video to hear one volunteer discuss the impact this nonprofit is having on families in Wakulla County.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Steve Sanabria - "There's neighborhoods in Wakulla where we know there are kids that are sleeping on the floor, but we're having a difficult time reaching them and getting them to sign up."

I first told you about Sleep in Heavenly Peace last year, they’re a nonprofit helping children get their own beds.

Last year volunteers like Steve Sanabria helped deliver 40 beds to Wakulla County and this year neighbors say they’re delivering 50.

Steve Sanabria - “The need is here but it’s hard to define because of the way the county is laid out and we have people that live in different pockets outside of Crawfordville that are not necessarily availing themselves of the public services so they’re hard to find.”

Despite that challenge, John Cousins, Chapter President of Sleep in Heavenly Peace is making sure no kids go without because he knows first hand what that's like.

John Cousins - “I grew up with two other brothers sharing a bed so there’s a lot of people that haven’t had a bed before and It’s a reason to help these kids.”

The beds are built and delivered to homes. They come with new sheets and pillows made from love and care by neighbors in these communities.

John Cousins - “It touches your heart when you see what it means to a child, and it takes an hour to it to pick up the material and go to make the delivery.”

They’re delivering beds in Crawfordville on Saturday and there’s still time to get one here’s where you can apply HERE.

