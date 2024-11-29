Crawfordville neighbor puts on huge holiday light display for community to enjoy

Jerry Bohler started the display in 2012 at the request of his grandson who wanted a larger-than-life display.

The display has grown over the years bringing hundreds of visitors to his neighborhood on Song Bird Avenue.

Watch the video to hear why he calls this annual display a blessing.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It all started when Jerry Bohler’s grandson wanted a Christmas tree bigger than their home. And as any grandfather would Bohler got to work.

He set up LED lights, a roller coaster, and a large Christmas display in his backyard on Song Bird Avenue.

“After that, it just got bigger and bigger and I started programming music so now my whole yard has thousands of lights and everything dances to the music.”

A production so big he cannot do it alone, so he's enlisted the help of neighbor Benny Wiggins to join in the show. Being able to help is something Higgins says gives him back as much as he puts into it.

“From start to finish it’s just creating those memories along the way, it’s just a good feeling.”

A feeling that's being felt by families near and far. The display has grown so much that during the holidays Bohler says he's seen more than a thousand people make the trip to Crawfordville for the show.

“By giving and doing all this, I get a blessing by seeing the joy on people's faces, it is amazing and that’s why I do it.”

Joy that will be felt all this holiday season.

The lights will be up until December 28th.

