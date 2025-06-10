Crawfordville Lions Club expands mission with community cleanup

The Crawfordville Lions Club was formed nearly 30 years ago to help people in need of vision care, and today, their mission is broader than ever.

The group is organizing a road cleanup on Trice Lane to tackle litter and beautify the area, with a focus on protecting local wildlife and restoring community pride.



Watch the video to see how member Gib Jones is encouraging locals to join the effort, noting the powerful difference their work has made from restoring vision to restoring hope.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Lions Club started with a mission to improve eye care, but they’re doing a whole lot more.

One man is turning inspiration into action to help his community.”

Gib Jones founded the Crawfordville Lions Club nearly 30 years ago.

“We help people whether they need glasses or surgeries, and whatever they need. But we’ve branched out,” said Jones.

That mission has recently expanded into local environmental efforts. After noticing the condition of Trice Lane, the club decided to take action.

“There’s a lot of fast food bags and aluminum cans. We want to get that off the street so animals don’t get into it, and it gives you a sense of purpose,” he explained.

While their roots are in eye care, the club’s commitment to community service continues to grow. Jones shared a story about a man whose life was changed by their work.

“There are people who need us. One gentleman hadn’t been able to drive for over 10 years. We helped get him the surgeries he needed, and now he’s free to do that. It’s rewarding.”

Jones, who has visually impaired family members, says the desire to help others is deeply personal.

“This gives me a wonderful outlet to do that,” he said.

Now, the Crawfordville Lions Club is looking for volunteers to join their efforts. They're starting with a big cleanup on Trice Lane.

The cleanup kicks off this Saturday at 8 a.m. Volunteers of all ages are welcome to help make a difference. Learn more or get involved with them HERE.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.