Crawfordville community rallies to celebrate Sawyer’s homecoming after hit-and-run recovery

Sawyer returns home after weeks of recovery in a Jacksonville rehab hospital, supported by his neighbors and friends.

Reece Gamwell, who had his own accident years ago, organized a welcome event to show solidarity with Sawyer.

Firefighters and neighbors gathered with banners, balloons, and even dirt bikes, celebrating Sawyer’s recovery and wishing him a full return to health.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A heartwarming scene unfolded as neighbors lined the streets of Crawfordville to welcome Sawyer home after a long and challenging recovery. The young boy, who was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident, is now back with his family after weeks of treatment at a rehab hospital in Jacksonville.

Last month, we first shared the story of Sawyer’s accident. Today, he is home, and the community has come together to celebrate his recovery.

Several neighbors gathered near 319 in Crawfordville to mark the occasion, showing their support for Sawyer as he continues his healing journey. One of the key organizers of the event, Reece Gamwell, knows all too well the power of community during tough times. Gamwell had his own life-changing accident back in 2001, and he remembers how his neighbors rallied around him in his time of need.

“It brought back a lot of memories and stuff that I went through and maybe I can be there for him,” Gamwell shared. That’s why he created an event on Facebook, encouraging everyone to come out and support Sawyer.

As part of the celebration, firefighters in Crawfordville hung up a banner welcoming Sawyer home, and neighbors decorated the area with signs, balloons, and even dirt bikes, something Sawyer loves. The joy of the community was evident in every corner, with people gathered to make Sawyer’s return even more special.

Sawyer’s mother has been sharing updates about his progress, and her most recent post showed Sawyer heading home, marking a major milestone in his recovery.

Haylee Pittman, another neighbor, expressed her hopes for Sawyer: “I hope he feels supported, loved and knows that we’re all here for him.”

As the community continues to rally around him, Reece Gamwell hopes for Sawyer’s full recovery. “I hope he can regain everything back and be 100% and live life as a young kid,” he said.

The woman accused in the hit-and-run, Alfreda Nelson, appeared in court this week. The legal proceedings are ongoing as the community continues to focus on Sawyer’s healing and recovery.