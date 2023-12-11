Crawfordville baby recovers, returns home after heart transplant

Crawfordville Baby makes full recovery after heart transplant.

Sebastian received a heart transplant which saved his life.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We just do everything we can for him"

Heather Mosley is Sebastian's mom. She says since birth, Sebastian has spent most of his life in the hospital.

"Nothing was normal and now we just get to come home."

After two open heart surgeries and multiple procedures in Central Florida, he was finally able to come home to Wakulla County.

She tells me Sebastian has 4 rare heart conditions including a

Single ventricle

Transposition of the great arteries

Veins that enter the heart at the incorrect location

And he's missing an important valve that controls blood flow.

I checked with one of the medical experts who helped take care of Sebastian.

She told me the prevalence of heterotaxy syndrome, which is what he has, is estimated to account for only 3 percent of cases of congenital heart disease

Sebastian's grandma, Susan Silvey says she's grateful he got the transplant he needed.

"There's another heart in here and if we wouldn't have had his heart we wouldn't have this baby."

Sebastian's mom says he's going great but he will always require care.

"This is not a one and done this is not a complete fix."

But for Sebastian's family, it's a blessing he's home.

Sebastian's family wants to thank the staff at Shands at The University of Florida and The Ronald McDonald House for their support. To sign up to be an organ donor CLICK HERE.

