Crash closes Crawfordville Hwy in both directions; Wakulla Co. Sheriff's Office detouring traffic

The crash happened at 319 and Woodland Drive.
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said a serious crash has closed Crawfordville Highway (319) near Woodlands Drive. In a Facebook post made at 2:40 p.m., the sheriff's office wrote, "both lanes of 319 are shut down. Traffic can utilize MLK, to Rehwinkle, to 98 as a detour (north to south)."

Florida Highway Patrol is also working the scene. They were dispatched to the crash at 2:30 p.m. and arrived two minutes later. They reported injuries with the crash along with the roadblock.

The crash is creating traffic trouble between Crawfordville and Panacea.

